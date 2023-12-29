Dahani registers career-best figures with a hat-trick; Faseeh, Saad Nasim hit tons

KARACHI -The third round of President’s Trophy 2023-24 kicked off at three venues in Karachi. Shahn­awaz Dahani registered his best bowling figures in first-class cricket and also made headlines with a brilliant hat-trick on his way to a six-wicket haul. Abdul Faseeh and Saad Nasim also struck centuries to take their respective teams to dominant positions.

Ghani Glass found themselves in the driving seat on day one as they posted 319-9 in the allot­ted 80 overs. In reply, PTV lost two wickets in just 1.5 overs without a single run on the board. Shoaib Akhtar removed Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Junaid for ducks before stumps were drawn. PTV opted to bowl first and reduced Ghani Glass to 48-4 in the first session.

Later in the day, the tide turned in favour of Ghani Glass as Saad Nasim (150, 198b, 21x4s, 1x6) took the team out of the trouble on the way to his 10th first-class hundred. Skipper Hussain Talat (49, 66b, 7x4s, 1x6) and Shahbaz Javed (45, 78b, 6x4s) contributed with vital runs as well. M Ra­meez Jnr (15*) helped Ghani Glass cross the 300-run mark. M Sadaqat picked up three wickets while Adil Naz bagged two.

KRL notched the second-highest total of the tourna­ment as they raced to 411-7 in 80 overs. Abdul Faseeh (153, 171b, 15x4s, 6x6s) scored his fourth first-class hundred and set the tone of the KRL in­nings. Sharoon Siraj (64, 74b, 4x4s, 3x6s) and Waqar Ahmed (60, 79b, 12x4s, 1x6) chipped in with valuable half-centu­ries. Maaz Sadaqat (46, 45b, 3x4s, 1x6) helped KRL breach the 400-run mark.

M Azab bagged three wickets while Waseem Akram, Aarish Ali Khan and M Junaid picked up one apiece. HEC closed the day with 41-1 as Arshadullah dismissed Jahanzaib Sultan (4) early on. Saad Khan (21*) and M Huraira (14*) saw off the day as HEC trailed by 370 runs.

SBP bowlers, M Ilyas and Sa­meen Gul, struck regular blows with the new ball to leave Sui Northern Gas Pipelines 48-4 after being dismissed for 170 earlier in the day. Initially, SNG­PL’s decision to bowl first paid dividends as they bundled out SBP for a modest total in 59.1 overs. Shahnawaz Dahani took a career-best haul of 6-40 in a fiery spell that included a hat-trick as well.

Umar Amin (48, 97b, 4x4s) top-scored while Zain Ab­bas (36) and Muhammad Ir­fan Khan (32) departed after showcasing some resistance. Dahani’s hat-trick broke the back of SBP’s innings as he re­duced them to 133-7. M Awais Anwar struck twice while Bi­lawal Bhatti and Mohammad Ali picked a wicket each. Asad Shafiq (4*) and Bilawal (2*) will be on the crease for SNGPL at the start of day two.