DC Kohat leads preparations for elections

December 29, 2023
KOHAT   -   Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, chaired a meeting on Thursday to discuss the arrangements for the upcoming elections, emphasizing the need for a free, fair, and transparent electoral process.

The meeting was attended by a host of officials, including District Police Officer Kohat, Farhan Khan and representatives from relevant departments. Key topics addressed included security measures for the elections, the installation of CCTV cameras in sensitive polling stations, and other logistical arrangements crucial for a smooth electoral process.

Highlighting the paramount importance of ensuring the integrity of the elections, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized that no compromises should be made on voter and candidate security. He reaffirmed the commitment to utilizing all available resources for this purpose.

