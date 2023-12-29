ECP decides against removing Fawad as minister

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday rejected a petition for the removal of Caretaker Federal Minister for Privatization Fawad Hasan Fawad on the allegations of political affiliations.

The ECP had already removed Adviser to the Prime Minister on Establishment Ahad Cheema from office on the petition filed by Advocate Syed Azizuddin Kakakhel.

However, the ECP in its written order declared that Fawad Hasan Fawad had no ability to influence the general elections in his current role, suggesting that the petition against him might be driven by personal grudge. The Commission noted that Fawad was appointed to an important position and had a good reputation as a bureaucrat.

Azizuddin Kakakhel,in his application against Fawad and Ahad Cheema filed on September 28, sought the removal of “biased ministers and advisers” in the Caretaker Federal Cabinet to ensure holding of free and fair polls.