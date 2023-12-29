ECP revises various stages of Election Programme for reserved seats

The Election Commission of Pakistan has revised various stages of the Election Programme for reserved seats for women and non-Muslims in the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies.

According to the revised schedule, last date for the scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on 13th of the next month, while the last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the Returning officer is 16th January 2024.

Revised list of candidates will be published on 20th of the next month. Candidates can withdraw their names by 22nd of the next month and the final list of the contesting candidates will be issued on 23rd of January 2024.