Election 2024: ECP revises various stages of schedule for reserved seats

The Election Commission of Pakistan Friday revised various stages of the schedule for reserved seats for women and non-Muslims in the national and provincial assemblies.

As per the revised schedule issued by the ECP, the last date for the scrutiny of the nomination papers is January 13, while the last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the returning officer is January 16, 2024.

The revised list of candidates will be published on January 20. Candidates can withdraw their papers by the 22nd of the next month while the final list of the contesting candidates will be released on January 23.

On December 15, the ECP had issued the much-awaited schedule for the general polls, set to take place on February 8, 2024, following the Supreme Court’s order.



The polling process began on December 19, when the returning officer (RO) issued a public notice, while the ECP also resumed the training for the ROs and district returning officers (DROs).

The election programme also applies to the reserved seats for women and non-Muslims in the national and four provincial assemblies of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.