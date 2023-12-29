Fazl terms current situation a judicial martial law

JUI-F will hold CJP, CEC responsible if party comes under attack during electioneering.

ISLAMABAD - Raising security concerns ahead of the February 8 polls, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) said Thursday it would hold Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja responsible if the party’s workers came under attacks during electioneering. In a press conference in Islamabad, JUI-F Emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman said his party was still reeling from the Bajaur blast, which resulted in the deaths of more than 40 workers, and banners were put in cities warning people against participating in JUI-F’s rallies.

The elections will be staged on February 8, 2024, but several political actors have warned that there are security threats to the polls and given the recent rise in terrorism, they demanded that the law and order situation should be conducive.

“Cautioning against security threats does not mean that we’re against elections. I have struggled for elections for more than three years; it is my right that my party’s given a good security environment,” Fazl, whose party was part of the previous government, said.

Terrorism has been on the rise in the South Asian nation ever since the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan called off its truce with Islamabad and began targeting military personnel, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies’s data shows that there were 623 militant attacks in 2023, as compared to 380 such attacks in 2022. Among total attacks in 2023, 29 were suicide attacks; whereas in 2022, 15 were suicide attacks.

Turning his guns on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Supreme Court, he said three judges summoned the CEC and directed him to file an appeal before the apex court for polls.

“If the election schedule was to be issued on court’s directions, then when will the election commission become independent,” Fazl wondered, terming the current situation a “judicial martial law”.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP had filed a petition in the apex court after detailed deliberations by the court’s senior judges and government officials, following which the top court ordered that no hindrances should be put forth in the way of polls moving forward.