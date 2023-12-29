Flexible freedom

Guess what’s a big thing? Working from home! It’s like taking your job wherever you want. Let’s see why everyone’s talking about it. Remote work means no more long trips to the office. You get to pick when and where you work. Cool, right?

Thanks to tech magic, we can still chat with our team online. It’s like having the office on our screens!

Working from home is also good for our planet. Less driving means less pollution.

But, it’s not all easy. Sometimes it’s tricky to balance work and home life without a boss near­by. Remote work is like a new adventure. It’s changing how we do jobs and giving us more free­dom. Here’s to remote work – making jobs more flexible and a bit more fun!

MALAIKA ZAHID,

Islamabad.