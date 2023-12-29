Four Lives Lost in Khuzdar Road Accident Fire

In a devastating incident, at least four individuals lost their lives when two vehicles collided and erupted in flames in Khuzdar, Balochistan. The fatal crash resulted in a tragic outcome, leaving a community in mourning as the aftermath of the collision claimed the lives of four people due to the ensuing fire.

Rescue sources said the deadly collision took place in Khark area of Khuzdar, resulting in fire eruption in both the vehicles.

Four people were burnt to death in the incident. The bodies were moved to the Teaching Hospital Khuzdar.

