Gaza in trouble

Forget about shelter and utilities, situation in so bad that most of residence of Gaza are starving, that is that they do not even have food to eat. It should be noted that even before the war Israel had complete blocked of the strip ie anything that went inside or anything that came out of Gaza was controlled by Israel. With war and continuous bombardment by Israel on Gaza, situation is now completely filled with gore and misery. It is difficult to recall any instance from history of war in which starvation was so badly used against the enemy. Of course subjects most affected by this are children and civilians. The situation is not only explained and reported by the people on ground but also by International organisations including World Food Program which has said that 50% of the population of Gaza are now starving and 9 out of 10 people have at least spent one day without any food at all. This indicates that even food if any available is with supply disruptions, again caused by blockade done by Israel.

1.9 million people in Gaza are internally displaced. Total population of Gaza is only 2.3 million. This means that majority of population is actually displaced. The exact misery is actually difficult to imagine. We are actually in situation in which we have a small geographical territory in which unarmed civilians are being “played on” by forcing them to flee for their lives here and there with no access to the most basic need of mankind: food. Israel is “playing” with these civilians in many ways, for example, in the beginning of the war Israel announced to the residence of north Gaza to evacuate the area and go towards south along the specified routes which they claimed to be safe but at the same time blocked those routes causing heavy traffic jams and later on bombed one of the areas which was density populated by the evacuees.

Israel is the only country that arrest women and children and then even admits it. The truce that was done between Hamas and Israel was done on basis that Israel would release 150 prisoners which encompassed mostly of women and children. It makes no longical or humane sense that a country imprison children. Obviously these children grow up and spend rest of their lives with severe psychological problems.

Let’s see what else is Israel doing and playing on with civilian life in Gaza.

In last 24 hours around 250 palestinians got killed. This is more than 10 people per hour. Total casualties of palestinians in both Gaza and West Bank is now around 24000. Total wounded are around 57000. Around 8000 still missing which are expected to be killed as well. Out of 24000 killed 8000 are children. This means that Israel is bombing discriminately that is that they are not differentiating between Hamas fighters and Palestinian cbildren. Indiscrimination is obvious - even UN schools are targeted. Pictures are frequently coming out in which coffins are lined up in several lines. Such pictures are coming from different sectors and areas of Gaza strip. It is very sad that evident now being even in pictorial form is not impacting enough the international community to do something about this carnage and genocide. Killing around has gone so crazy that during this carnage 3 captives which were held by Hamas appeared before Israeli Army shirtless and holding white flags but the army was so used to and so boundless in firing around that they could not be pay heed and actually killed them.

The medical infrastructure is on verge of collapse. 26 hospitals are already out of service out of Total of 35. 87 ambulances have been destroyed by Israeli forces. 52 out of 72 primary care clinics are destroyed. Doctors do not have medical instruments to perform surgeries. Medicines are either not available or in severe shortage. 9000 people so far have died because there was no enough medical facility to treat them.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), over 222,000 houses were damaged and over 41,000 homes were razed completely.

In Gaza, the violence resulted in an enormous eradication of jobs. By the time the conflict completed one month, 182,000 jobs, or 61 percent of Gaza’s total employment, had been lost.

Agriculture is being targeted by Israeli Army. They are using buildosers to run over and destroy farming. Refugee camps are being targeted liberally. Hospitals are targeted liberally. Schools including schools run by international non government organisation such as United Nations are being targeted. Only 10% of electricity is available right now in Gaza as compared to electricity that was available before the war. Electricity is also used in desalination plants that provides drinking water to the population. With electricity gone, there is no drinking water in Gaza right now, again adding to the starvation of Palestinians.

Over 100 landmarks have been destroyed/damaged as per Heritage for Peace. Only the minaret is left of The Great Mosque of Gaza. Museums and cultural centres damaged include: Rafah Museum, Al Qarara Cultural Museum, and Rashad Shawa Cultural Center. The Church of Saint Porphyrius was damaged by airstrike. Gaza City’s public is destroyed. As per The New York Times, Israeli forces had damaged or destroyed at least six cemeteries in Gaza.