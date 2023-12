The government is all set to release Rs400 billion to bring down the level of circular debt in the energy sector.

The Ministry of Finance sources said Rs197 billion would be released to K-Electric and the government power plants to cut the burden of circular debt in the sector.

A document indicated a reduction of Rs400 billion in the circular debt by the end of the current financial year.

The gas companies will get Rs65 billion from K-Electric, according to the document.