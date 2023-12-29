High-profile criminals wanted for murder charges arrested

LAHORE - Punjab Police have successfully apprehended three high-profile criminals wanted for murder charges, bringing them back to Pakistan from various countries. Acting on the directives of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, the ongoing crackdown against fugitive offenders continues to yield results. According to police on Thursday, the arrested individuals, identified as Hidayatullah, Muhammad Akram and a third unidentified suspect, were allegedly involved in separate murder cases in Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, and other areas of Punjab between 2017 and 2023. Following their alleged crimes, they had fled abroad to evade capture. Punjab Police, determined to bring them to justice, pursued red notices through Interpol for their arrest. Collaborating closely with the United Arab Emirates Police, a dedicated police team successfully traced and apprehended the fugitives. After completing all legal procedures, they were extradited back to Pakistan. Expressing his appreciation for the team’s efforts, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar commended their dedication and meticulous planning in tracking down and arresting these dangerous individuals from overseas. He emphasized the importance of swift legal proceedings to ensure they receive appropriate punishment for their crimes. He further commended the ongoing collaboration between Interpol, FIA, and Punjab Police in bringing fugitives to justice.