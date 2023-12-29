Holly Willoughby to return to Dancing on Ice alongside Stephen Mulhern

LONDON - Holly Willoughby will continue to host Dancing on Ice following speculation she may leave the show following her departure from This Morning in October. Her previous co-host on both ITV shows, Phillip Schofield, will be replaced on Dancing on Ice by Stephen Mulhern. Schofield left This Morning in May, later admitting lying about an affair with a younger colleague. Dancing on Ice is set to return to our screens next month. Celebrities include Olympic gold medallist Greg Rutherford. Actor Ryan Thomas, former Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts, ex-boxing champion Ricky Hatton and Hannah Spearitt - one of the original members of pop group S Club 7 - are also in the line-up. Schofield had presented the ice skating competition with Willoughby since 2006. Willoughby and Mulhern first worked together on children’s show Ministry of Mayhem in the mid-noughties. The show was later titled Holly & Stephen’s Saturday Showdown. Mulhern, who is currently presenting Deal or No Deal on ITV, briefly hosted alongside Willoughby on the skating competition in 2022 after Schofield tested positive for coronavirus. Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said “Holly and Stephen are two of our best loved presenters, so reuniting them 20 years after they first appeared on screen together to host Dancing on Ice marks the start of an exciting year for the show.” Judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse will also return to Dancing On Ice. Willoughby announced she was quitting ITV show This Morning after 14 years “for me and my family”. She had been absent from the daytime programme for a few days prior to her announcement, after a man was charged with soliciting to commit murder over an alleged plot to kidnap the TV presenter.