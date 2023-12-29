IG Punjab awards certificate, cash reward to SHO Sadiq Hussain

LAHORE - Inspector General Police (IGP), Punjab Dr Usman Anwar met Sub-Inspector Sadiq Hussain, SHO of Dera Ghazi Khan border police station Wahwa in his office and appreciated him and his team for the excellent defense of the provincial border.

IG Punjab said that the brave officers of Punjab Police deputed at border check posts are the true heroes of Punjab Police and there will be no shortage of measures to encourage these brave and dutiful officials.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar gave a certificate of appreciation and cash reward to SHO Sadiq Hussain, also met his son Ehsan Sadiq. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that the four check posts of Wahwa Police Station in Dera Ghazi Khan including Lakhani, Jhangi, Triman and Natkani located on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border. At the four check posts, police forces are always on high alert day-and-night, making the defence foolproof.