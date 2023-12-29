Khadija Shah released on bail in May 9 riots case

An anti-terrorism court in Quetta granted bail to fashion designer and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter Khadija Shah on Thursday in a case pertaining to May 9 riots.

After surrendering herself before Punjab police in Lahore on May 23 this year, the designer remained behind bars for months following allegations of her alleged complicity in fueling the violent May 9 protests in the wake of PTI founder Imran Khan's arrest in a corruption case.

The court issued her release orders and rejected Quetta police plea for an extension in her physical remand weeks after she was taken in custody and brought to the city in a murder case on December 11.

Shah was booked under Section 169 of the CrPC and was initially detained in Lahore. Following a three-day transit remand, the designer was brought to Quetta, where the judge approved her three-day physical remand. For seven days, she was held by the Quetta police for further probe into the May 9 riots.

Shah was particularly accused of involvement in the attack on military installations, specifically the Jinnah House where Corp Commander Lahore resided.

Shah is the daughter of Salman Shah, a former federal minister and Punjab cabinet member. She was known for her staunch support for Khan's political party and was widely praised among PTI circles.

Shah's counsel, Iqbal Shah, filed an application asking the police to present evidence to back their allegations in the case. If the police failed to do so, he added, his client should then be acquitted from the case.

More than a month ago on November 15, Shah — who had been named in four cases connected to the incident — was granted bail in the last of the four cases in which she was detained.

However, the Lahore deputy commissioner (DC), on November 17, issued detention orders for Shah for 30 days under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance in connection with the May 9 incidents.

Section 3 of MPO allows the government to arrest and detain suspected persons.

The May 9 protests led to the arrests of thousands of PTI workers and supporters across the country, with several leaders also parting ways with the party over the May 9 events.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas, the PTI leader from Sialkot, has also been granted protective bail. He is likely to contest the poll from Sialkot again.