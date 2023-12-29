KP cabinet makes crucial decisions

Peshawar The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker cabinet, in a meeting held on Thursday at Civil Secretariat Peshawar and presided over by Chief Minister Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, addressed key issues related to health, energy, communication, adjudication, finance, emergencies, good governance, and development matters.

Cabinet members and administrative secretaries participated, making important decisions that impact public interest in the province. Among the notable decisions, the cabinet approved the allocation of Rs. 60 million for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Medical Transplantation Regulatory Authority. This authority is tasked with regulating, controlling, and monitoring all human organ transplantations and overseeing various committees under the KP Medical Transplantation Regulatory Authority Act 2014.

During the briefing, it was highlighted that the authority recognizes medical institutions, hospitals, and transplant surgeons/physicians. It also inspects and regulates medical institutions, addressing issues related to quality, follow-up care, and ethical considerations. The cabinet was informed that the authority has recognized five medical institutions for kidney transplantation, six for corneal transplantation, and established one bone bank, with three more medical institutions in the registration process. The regulated procedures have witnessed over 421 kidney transplants, 450 corneal transplants, and 41 bone grafting procedures in the province.

Additionally, the cabinet approved the reconstitution of the technical committee outlined in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Rest Houses and Tourism Properties (Development, Management, and Regulation) Act 2020. The reshuffling in the Provincial Cabinet necessitated this move to revitalize the tourism sector. Commissioners Malakand and Hazara Divisions were directed to act as co-opt members for properties in their respective jurisdictions.

Furthermore, amendments were approved for the special purpose Kumrat and Kalash Development Authority Rules 2020. These changes empower the authorities to make by-laws to facilitate tourism and ensure safety at Kohat-Parachinar and Bajaur-Barawal transit areas.

The cabinet also gave its nod to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Deserving Artists Welfare Endowment Fund Rules 2022, enabling the implementation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Deserving Artist Welfare Endowment Fund Act 2022.

A significant decision was made to transfer land in Tehsil Kulachi, District D.I. Khan, amounting to 3 kanal 18 marla, to the Relief, Rehabilitation, and Settlement Department for establishing a Rescue-1122 station. This move aligns with the government’s plan to expand Rescue-1122 services throughout the province gradually.

Additionally, a supplementary grant of Rs. 609.119 million was approved for the decretal amount payment to the owners of 209 kanal land acquired for Police Line-II construction in District Mardan, in compliance with the Supreme Court’s decision.

The cabinet also granted relaxation in the ban on transfer postings of ex-CDLD employees, along with the creation of 47 supernumerary positions, aligning with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Regularization of Services of Employees of District Governance and Community Development (CDLD) project 2022.

Addressing the issue of enhanced compensation for the 1480 kanal land acquired by the defunct SDA (now KP-EZDMC) for the expansion of Nowshera Industrial Estate, the cabinet decided to take it up. The Supreme Court had increased the compensation to Rs. 1.6 billion plus 6% simple interest from the date of acquisition to the payment date.

The cabinet also approved the territorial jurisdictions of public sector universities under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act 2012. This decision aimed to address coordination difficulties faced by female colleges affiliated with Women Universities and to define the territorial jurisdiction of newly established universities.

Finally, the cabinet sanctioned the release of a Rs. 40 million loan as bridge financing for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grid System Company, Energy and Power Department. Chief Minister Syed Arshad Hussain Shah emphasized the completion of the Khushala Pakhtunkhwa project, set to launch soon to combat youth unemployment. He stressed the careful utilization of resources for the public’s welfare and urged all concerned to maintain a clean and healthy environment within their jurisdictions, citing cleanliness as an integral part of their religion.