KP CM honours graduates at NW School of Medicine ceremony

Peshawar - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, visited the North West School of Medicine, Peshawar, and graced the 2nd Graduation Ceremony as the chief guest.

During the event, he distributed degrees/certificates among 148 MBBS graduates and honored top achievers of the 2017-22 session with gold medals.

In his address, the caretaker Chief Minister congratulated the graduates, their teachers, and parents for this significant educational milestone. He emphasized, “Today marks not just the end of an educational journey but the commencement of a new and practical chapter in the lives of these talented students, who have undoubtedly toiled hard to reach this momentous day.” He highlighted that these graduates are embarking on their professional journey as skilled healthcare practitioners.

Encouraging innovation, he urged the graduates to remain committed to enhancing their professional capabilities while emphasizing the importance of prioritizing community well-being, as the health of society lies in their capable hands. He expressed hope that the new graduates would carry forward the Northwest School of Medicine’s legacy of excellence.

Regarding governmental priorities, the chief minister mentioned ongoing efforts to bolster the healthcare practitioner workforce in the province. He stressed the significance of aligning the younger generation with the contemporary world’s needs and requirements, stating, “Our future relies on well-educated and skilled youth.”