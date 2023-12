The deputy commissioner has withdrawn the detention notification under 3MPO of Sanam Javed, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activist, as told in the court of Justice Ali Baqar Najafi.

The withdrawal followed the submission of a report by the public prosecutor.

It is worth noting that Sanam Javed's father had challenged the detention in the Lahore High Court. The initial detention notification had been issued by the deputy commissioner Lahore on Dec 2.