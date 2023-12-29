LDA to give possession of Jinnah Sector C Block tomorrow

LAHORE - In a significant development for the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) City residents, Commissioner Lahore and Director General (DG) LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa announced on Thursday that possession of Jinnah Sector C Block’s plots would be handed over tomorrow (Saturday). The first phase includes allocating possessions for over 1,500 plots in C Block, ranging from 5 to 10 marlas and one to two kanals. Under Commissioner Lahore’s leadership, a crucial meeting was held to discuss the important matter of granting possession of plots in LDA City Jinnah Sector C Block. The 1,200-kanal C Block also features a park, sports complex, cricket stadium, and various other amenities. The structure of Chanab Road’s tower has been completed, finishing work is ongoing, and the facilitation centre is progressing rapidly. The two senior officials said that advertisements would be issued for acquisition of the remaining lands in Jinnah Sector.