Friday, December 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Man behind quadruple murders killed during exchange of fire with police

Our Staff Reporter
December 29, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   Man behind quadruple murder including his exwife fell victim to bullets of his accomplices during encounter with police officials in Baghanpura area of Lahore. According to the police, the accused Salman opened fire outside the plaintiff’s house Wednesday night. When the officials arrived, the accused and his accomplices opened fire at police. During the exchange of fire, Salman was killed by the firing of his own colleagues. Salman had killed a family from Faisalabad who attended wedding in Lahore few days ago. The police officials further said that the body of the accused who was killed by his accomplices has been taken into custody and the investigation has been initiated

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1703824524.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023