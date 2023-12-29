Man behind quadruple murders killed during exchange of fire with police

LAHORE - Man behind quadruple murder including his exwife fell victim to bullets of his accomplices during encounter with police officials in Baghanpura area of Lahore. According to the police, the accused Salman opened fire outside the plaintiff’s house Wednesday night. When the officials arrived, the accused and his accomplices opened fire at police. During the exchange of fire, Salman was killed by the firing of his own colleagues. Salman had killed a family from Faisalabad who attended wedding in Lahore few days ago. The police officials further said that the body of the accused who was killed by his accomplices has been taken into custody and the investigation has been initiated