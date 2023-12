KARACHI - A man was crushed to death by an over speeding vehicle near in Site Area of Karachi on Thursday, rescue sources said. According to details, the accident took place near Habib Chowrangi where a reckless driven vehicle ran over a man. As a result of accident, a man identified as Zakir was killed on the spot. The body was shifted to local hospital and police after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.