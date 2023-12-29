Mardan mayor for joint action against domestic violence

Mardan - City Mayor Himayatullah Mayar of Mardan emphasized that preventing domestic violence is a shared responsibility within society. He highlighted that lack of awareness about rights contributes to this issue. Mayar urged for tailored media programs focused on women’s rights and emphasized the necessity of enforcing relevant laws.

Speaking at a dialogue on domestic violence, organized by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan at TMA Hall, Mayar was joined by Shahid Khan from HRCP, Vice Chairman Akbar Khan, Ijaz Mohmand Advocate, as well as male and female members of the City Council, lawyers, and civil society representatives. Mayar underscored Islamic teachings advocating for good conduct and morality, attributing ignorance of laws and rights as key factors leading to domestic violence.

He stressed the media’s crucial role in addressing this matter, affirming that marriage is a covenant between a man and a woman with clearly defined roles that both parties should actively fulfill. Other speakers reinforced that domestic violence finds no justification in the law, urging strict punishments for perpetrators as a preventive measure. They commended the Human Rights Commission’s efforts in safeguarding human rights.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Saeedullah conducted an unannounced visit to the Tehsildar Office in Mardan to evaluate the revenue services offered to the public. The ADC inspected both the Tehsildar Office and Girdawar Circle Offices, engaging with staff to assess current revenue records. He also interacted with the public, addressing their concerns and issuing immediate directives to Tehsildar Mardan and Girdawar Circles Mardan to ensure timely resolution of public issues.