Friday, December 29, 2023
Media maturity

December 29, 2023
Opinions, Letters

I am expressing growing concern about using social media wisely, as it has become an inevitable part of our daily lives. While it is a ma­jor tool for instant communication and global awareness, the risks as­sociated with its growing popular­ity also increase.

For a peaceful and safer soci­ety in both the physical and digi­tal worlds, we must follow ethical and moral principles. Social me­dia, as a digital realm, requires responsible use from us as digi­tal citizens.

Social media can be highly ben­eficial if used wisely. First and foremost, think before posting to avoid negative impacts on young minds. Check facts to prevent the spread of misinformation. Refrain from consuming negative news to avoid anxiety and depression.

Encourage healthy discussions and debates on social media for positive personal growth. Avoid sharing negative comments as they can hurt sentiments, even behind the screen. If unsure, re­frain from immediate reactions and seek advice first.

Lastly, stop comparing yourself to social influencers, as their cu­rated content may lead to social comparison, dissatisfaction, and mental health issues.

MADIHA FARHAT,

Rawalpindi.

