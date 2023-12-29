Friday, December 29, 2023
Modi govt in trouble for missile program failure

MATEEN HAIDER
December 29, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  In a major setback for the Modi government in India, the ambitious Akash missile program, initiated in 1990 for ground-to-air attacks, faces grave challenges and it’s still in development phase due to technical difficulties and not ready for export as claimed by Indian defence authorities.

Costing a million dollars per missile with a limited range of only 30 kilometers, the Akash missile was projected through propaganda by the Modi government and the Indian media in 2017 as a successful missile, however, facts were different from reality.

Despite claims of successful deals with Sudan, the Philippines, Bahrain, and Kenya, intelligence reports suggest that not a single Akash missile has been delivered since the propaganda campaign began.

Issues which are in the missile’s development process including radar, electronic control units, and sensor malfunctions are yet to be overcome. 

According to the reports, during live tests, only 43% of the missiles fired successfully. 

To address the growing concerns and evade defeat, the Modi government established the Defect Investigation Board in 2019, which, despite 16 sessions, has not resolved the issues surrounding the Akash missile. The Tejas fighter aircraft project, initiated in 2001, has also faced failures, leading to a threefold increase in its cost. Of the 178 projects, 119 failed, according to the Indian Auditor General. 

While the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) budget remained at $3 billion last fiscal year, most of the weaponry it produced proved impractical, contributing to the list of DRDO’s prolonged failures, including the Nag missile, Tejas aircraft, and Arjun tank. 

Former Indian Army Chief, General V.P. Malik, criticizes DRDO for making tall claims without tangible results. 

Despite a budget of 3 billion dollars, DRDO’s list of failures continues to grow, with the Nag missile, Tejas aircraft, and Arjun tank among the notable disappointments.

