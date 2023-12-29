Mohmand dist gears up for political showdown

Mohmand - Mohmand tribal district has one National Assembly seat, NA-26. The Provincial Assembly comprises two constituencies: PK-67 Mohmand-1 and PK-68 Mohmand-2.

PK-67 Mohmand-1 includes areas of Tehsil Ekkaghund, Tehsil Ambar, Tehsil Pandiali, and Tehsil Prang-Ghar of Lower Mohmand Sub-Division. Meanwhile, PK-68 Upper Mohmand-2 covers areas of Tehsil Halimzai, Tehsil Safi, Tehsil Khewazai, and Tehsil Baizai. Major tribes in Mohmand district consist of Baizai, Khewazai, Tarakzai, Halimzai, UtmanKhel, and Safi.

The primary issues facing the people of Mohmand district include inadequate basic health and education facilities, unemployment, lack of clean drinking water, and the necessity to open the Gursal trade route with Afghanistan for trade purposes.

According to the digital survey of 2022, District Mohmand has a population of 553,933. The District Election Commission of Mohmand reports a total of 359,045 registered voters, comprising 206,785 males and 152,260 females.

In the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8 next year, 16 candidates are contesting for NA-26. Notable contenders include JUI-F District Amir Mufti Arif Haqqani, PTI’s former MNA Sajid Khan, sitting Senator Hilal Rehman, former MNA Bilal Rehman, former MPA Abbas Rehman, ANP’s former MPA Nisar Mohmand.