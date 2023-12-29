Friday, December 29, 2023
Motorway Traffic Disrupted Once Again by Fog in Parts of Punjab
Web Desk
8:35 AM | December 29, 2023
Fog Blankets Punjab, Disrupts Traffic and Halts Motorway Operations

The plains areas of Punjab, including Lahore, experienced persistent fog on the night between Thursday and Friday, causing widespread disruption to daily life and road traffic. The dense fog significantly impacted traffic flow in various cities. A spokesperson for the Motorway reported the closure of multiple routes, including Motorway M2 from Lahore to Kot Momin, Lahore-Multan Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Rajana, Motorway M4 from Abdul Hakeem to Faisalabad, and Motorway M5 from Shershah to Uch Sharif, affecting all types of traffic.

The Motorway police have appealed the drivers to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. They have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling. Dense fog has also disrupted traffic at several places in the province at the National Highway due to low visibility.

Dense fog disrupts road traffic in parts of Punjab

