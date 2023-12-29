Friday, December 29, 2023
Nafeesa Shah congratulates newly-elected body of Sukkur Press Club

APP
December 29, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR-Ex-MNA Dr Syeda Nafeesa Shah on Thursday congratulated the newly elected body of Sukkur Press Club and expressed good wishes for the cabinet members.
In a felicitation message, she expressed hope that the newly elected body and other members would raise the voice of the people impartially. Muhammad Zaheer Lodhi was elected unopposed as President and Shukat Noonari General Secretary. Sharish Khokhar Vice President, Shahzad Tabani Vice President, Jameel Mughal Joint Secretary, Lala Shahbaz Pathan Finance Secretary, Kamran Shaikh Information Secretary and Ali Khoso was elected as Office Secretary.

