Friday, December 29, 2023
Nawaz Sharif allowed to contest from NA-15 Mansehra

Nawaz Sharif allowed to contest from NA-15 Mansehra
Our Staff Reporter
December 29, 2023
PESHAWAR  -   The Returning Officer NA-15 Mansehra on Thursday approved the nomination papers of former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif by dismissing objections raised by PTI leader Azam Khan Swati. Nawaz Sharif got his candidacy for NA-15 through representatives Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar and Sardar Muhammad Yousaf.

The scrutiny process, held on Thursday, involved arguments from opposition candidates, legal representatives and Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon presenting evidence in favor of Nawaz Sharif. Following a thorough review, the Returning Officer rejected objections, allowing Nawaz Sharif to contest the elections from NA-15 Mansehra. These objections revolved around the Supreme Court judgement under which Nawaz was banned from holding any public office as the complainants argued that he could not contest the upcoming elections. However, the returning officer didn’t agree with the argument given that parliament during the coalition government led by PML-N had introduced changes in the law, limiting the disqualification period to five years or the jail term awarded to any convicted individual.

Our Staff Reporter

