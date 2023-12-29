Nepra finally issues separate licenses of SoLR to seven Discos for 20 years

ISLAMABAD-National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has finally issued separate licenses of Suppliers of Last Resort (SoLR) to seven power distribution companies (Discos) for 20 years with a backdated effect from April 27, 2023 to April 26, 2043.

The Authority hereby approves the grant of supplier licences to Discos (to act as SoLR) in terms of Section-23E and 23F of the NEPRA Act on the terms and conditions as set out in the said licence, said Nepra in seven separate decisions on licenses of Suppliers of Last Resort (SoLR) issued here. Nepra has issued separate suppliers licenses to FESCO, GEPCO, LESCO, MEPCO, HESCO, PESCO and QESCO. It is worth noting here that Nepra had already granted separate suppliers licence to Islamabad Electricity Supply Company (Iesco) with the same term and conditions. The separate supplier licenses of Suppliers of Last Resort (SoLR) to SEPCO and TESCO has not yet been issued.

“The Authority has considered Rule-7 of the Supplier Rules which stipulates that the minimum term of such licence will be twenty (20) years. In this regard, the Authority observes that in terms of Section-23E of the NEPRA Act, all the existing distribution licensees had a deemed supplier status for a period of five (05) years from the commencement of the 2018 Amendment Act which lapsed on April 26, 2023. In order to avoid a legal vacuum, the Authority fixes the term of this licence for twenty (20) years commencing from April 27, 2023 up to April 26, 2043,” said the decision. “Before the 2018 Amendments in the NEPRA Act, the supply function was embedded in the distribution licenses of distribution companies that performed both distribution’ and ‘supply’ functions.

After the said amendments, the legislature bifurcated the ‘distribution’ and ‘supply’ functions wherein the ‘distribution’ segment was retained in Section-21 of the NEPRA Act and for ‘supply’, a new provision i.e. Section-23E was incorporated. The proviso to Section-23E(1) provided the deemed status of supplier licensees to all the distribution companies who possessed distribution licenses at the time of notification of the 2018 Amendment Act for a period of five (05) years from the date of commencement of the 2018 Amendment Act,” it said. Till April 2023, the entire electricity operations remained the exclusive right of Discos in a monopolised manner, however, now, these Discos will have two parallel licences for each business and a different set of obligations. Earlier, the power planning, forecasting and procurement functions used to be performed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) on behalf of Discos, while the distribution companies had no role in these activities as these entities were only selling power to consumers in its service territory. However, now the issuance of the new licences would empower the Discos to undertake power planning, demand forecasting, procurement and supply to the consumers including billing and recovery and take over responsibilities of private entities including power supply to their consumers and also clear liabilities in case of default by any private company. Under the license term, the power distribution companies would be obligated to provide open access to multiple electricity suppliers and consumers under their bilateral contracts as part of the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM).

“The licensee shall be responsible for the supply of electric power within its Service Territory on a non-discriminatory and non-exclusive basis to all the consumers who meet the Consumer Eligibility Criteria at the rates and charges determined and approved by the Authority and shall also be obligated to provide electric power supply to the bulk power consumers in its Service Territory after default of their competitive supplier,” said the decision. “Provided that the Authority may grant electric power supply licence to any other entity to act as a Competitive Supplier in the Service Territory of the Licensee and the Licensee shall not claim any exclusivity with respect to the Service Territory in this regard,” the decision further said. Every year, the licensee shall prepare and submit to the Authority, for information, an updated five-year business plan covering all the major aspects of its licensed activities as laid down in the Procurement Regulations and other Applicable Documents.