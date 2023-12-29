Friday, December 29, 2023
NLC successfully transports first cargo to Kyrgyzstan

December 29, 2023
ISLAMABAD - National Logistics Cell (NLC) has successfully delivered the first cargo to Kyrgyzstan via China under the T.I.R. system with an aim to enhance the regional connectivity, reported a TV channel on Thursday.
This important initiative highlights the importance of creating new trade routes in view of the challenges associated with Afghanistan’s traditional route. With this milestone, NLC has opened a new trade route not only with Central Asian States but also with Russia and Eastern Europe.
Now after the activation of T.I.R. with CPEC, the trade between China and Pakistan will be more stable. The project will result in savings of approximately 2.5 million dollars in trade through approximately 1,000 truckloads per day. The success of this alternative route will pave the way for increasing Pakistan’s international trade. At the same time, Pakistan will emerge as an active player in regional and global trade.

