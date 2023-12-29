NUST unveils Heydar Aliyev Auditorium

ISLAMABAD-The National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) proudly unveiled the Heydar Aliyev Auditorium, a tribute to the visionary national leader of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the centenary of his birth. Distinguished guests, including Ambassador Khazar Farhadov of Azerbaijan, diplomats from various nations, government officials and esteemed university faculty and students gathered for the official inauguration ceremony at NUST Business School (NBS).

The event, hosted by the Embassy of Azerbaijan, highlighted the life and diplomatic contributions of Heydar Aliyev, emphasizing his exceptional role in safeguarding and advancing Azerbaijan’s independence.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Farhadov expressed gratitude for the enduring friendship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, acknowledging the unwavering diplomatic support from the people and government of Pakistan, particularly during the Karabakh war. He emphasized the historic ties between the two nations, noting that Pakistan was the first country to recognize Azerbaijan, fostering historic public relations. The Heydar Aliyev Auditorium stands as a testament to the strong bonds between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, symbolizing the shared commitment to education, culture, and diplomacy. Dr. Rizwan Riaz, Pro-Rector Research, Innovation & Commercialization (RIC) NUST, also highlighted the significant partnership between the two countries and the role of NUST in building multiple avenues of collaboration across universities in Azerbaijan and Pakistan. He was confident that the Heydar Aliyev Auditorium would serve as a focal point for cultural exchange and educational collaboration, embodying the enduring legacy of the great national leader for decades to come.