One killed, two injured on road

SARGODHA - A man was killed while his child and wife sustained injuries in a collision between a motorcycle and a speeding vehicle here on Thursday. The police said Tariq, 45, with his wife Naila, four-year-old Usman were traveling on a motorcycle when a speeding dumper hit it. Resultantly, Tariq died on the spot while his wife and son received injuries. Meanwhile, a boy was injured in jubilant firing at a marriage ceremony in Kundian area, here on Wednesday. The police said that Muhammad Aftab, 11, was attending the marriage ceremony of his cousin at Kundian area when a stray bullet injured him. Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the child to hospital for necessary legal formalities. Further investigation was under way.