Friday, December 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

One killed, two injured on road

Staff Reporter
December 29, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA  -   A man was killed while his child and wife sustained injuries in a collision between a motorcycle and a speeding vehicle here on Thursday. The police said Tariq, 45, with his wife Naila, four-year-old Usman were traveling on a motorcycle when a speeding dumper hit it. Resultantly, Tariq died on the spot while his wife and son received injuries. Meanwhile, a boy was injured in jubilant firing at a marriage ceremony in Kundian area, here on Wednesday. The police said that Muhammad Aftab, 11, was attending the marriage ceremony of his cousin at Kundian area when a stray bullet injured him. Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the child to hospital for necessary legal formalities. Further investigation was under way.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1703736250.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023