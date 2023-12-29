Friday, December 29, 2023
Pak-Afghan businessmen agree over holding of expo in Peshawar

APP
December 29, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -  In a pivotal meeting concerning Pak-Afghan trade, leading businessmen and stakeholders united to plan an international Trade Expo in Peshawar for early 2024. Organized by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) as a pre-conference for the Pak-Afghan International Expo, the virtual event witnessed Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam, as the chief guest.

The gathering boasted influential figures from both Pakistan and Afghanistan, including coordinators, chamber chairmen, and government officials. Discussions delved into critical issues affecting Pak-Afghan trade, aiming to fortify commerce for the mutual benefit of people on both sides of the border.

The highlight emerged with unanimous accord on hosting an international Pak-Afghan Expo in Peshawar in the early months of 2024. This expo intends to showcase products from both nations while fostering crucial dialogues among stakeholders, seeking to elevate trade prospects and collaborations.

Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi of PAJCCI commended FPCCI’s initiative, emphasizing the livelihood significance of Pak-Afghan trade and advocating its detachment from political influences. He thanked Governor Haji Ghulam Ali for participation and urged serious consideration for suggestions made during the meeting.

Sarhadi highlighted trade hurdles and proposed the formation of a liaison committee comprising stakeholders from both countries. Reference was made to the Facilitation Committee at the Torkham border, stressing the need for regular meetings to streamline trade between the nations.

The discussions spanned various crucial aspects, including demands for the release of Afghan Transit trade containers in Karachi port and concerns about delays at the Torkham crossing leading to financial losses. The dialogue also touched upon bilateral investment opportunities, reciprocal business delegations, visa facilitation, and reducing charges for vehicles transporting goods to Afghanistan.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali assured unwavering support for the upcoming international expo in Peshawar, emphasizing the government’s commitment to enhancing commerce and trade through comprehensive strategies and collaborative efforts with key organizations.

APP

