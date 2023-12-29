Friday, December 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan Navy Fleet Annual Efficiency Competition Parade held at Karachi

Pakistan Navy Fleet Annual Efficiency Competition Parade held at Karachi
Web Desk
6:51 PM | December 29, 2023
National

Pakistan Navy Fleet Annual Efficiency Competition Parade was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi.

Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

The event marks the culmination of a rewarding and eventful operational year for Pakistan Navy ships, submarines and aircrafts.

The Naval Chief, in his remarks, expressed complete satisfaction and confidence over operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy Fleet. He acknowledged and praised the dedication and professionalism of officers and men in successfully achieving operational objectives and milestones for the year 2023.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf gave away efficiency trophies to units adjudged best in their respective squadrons and interacted with Officers and Sailors of Pakistan Navy Fleet.

No shortage of wheat in country: Dr. Kausar

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1703824524.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023