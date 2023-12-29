Pakistan Navy Fleet Annual Efficiency Competition Parade held at Karachi

Pakistan Navy Fleet Annual Efficiency Competition Parade was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi.

Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

The event marks the culmination of a rewarding and eventful operational year for Pakistan Navy ships, submarines and aircrafts.

The Naval Chief, in his remarks, expressed complete satisfaction and confidence over operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy Fleet. He acknowledged and praised the dedication and professionalism of officers and men in successfully achieving operational objectives and milestones for the year 2023.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf gave away efficiency trophies to units adjudged best in their respective squadrons and interacted with Officers and Sailors of Pakistan Navy Fleet.