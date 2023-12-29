Passing out parade held at PAF Airmen Academy

ISLAMABAD - The passing-out parade of Aero Apprentices was held at PAF Airmen Academy, Korangi Creek, Karachi on Thursday. According to the PAF officials, Air Marshal Irfan Ahmad, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Air Defence), Pakistan Air Force, was chief guest on the occasion. Earlier, Air Vice Marshal Syed Imran Majid Ali, Air Officer Commanding, PAF Academy Korangi Creek, received the chief guest.

A total of 1410 Aero Apprentices including 66 trainees from Pakistan Navy and a trainee from Sri Lanka have successfully completed their technical training. While addressing the ceremony, the chief guest said, “PAF is a highly professional organization that is venerated as a combat efficient force and has always come up to the expectations of the nation during testing times through its historic valour, operational preparedness and professional excellence”. He further said that PAF is equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry and has full potential to defend the aerial boundaries of the motherland. The chief guest emphasized that the current security scenario calls for a fully harmonized training of PAF workforce that is fully capable of protecting and maintaining its next generation defence assets. He congratulated graduating airmen and wished them a bright future and success in their upcoming professional assignments.

Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Air Defence) also commended the Academy Instructional Staff for their sincere endeavors and commitment to the cause of training. Later, the chief guest awarded trophies to the distinction holders. Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for Overall Best Performance was awarded to Aircraftman Talha Usman whereas Asghar Khan Trophy for the Overall Best Performance in Aeronautics was clinched by Aircraftman Muhammad Arslan. Nur Khan Trophy for the Best in Avionics Technology was conferred upon Aircraftman Talha Usman whereas Air Officer Commanding Trophy for the Best Performance in General Service Training was awarded to Academy Sergeant Aircraftman Anees Ur Rehman. The Trophy for Best Performance in foreign trainees was lifted by LAC Abeykoon ABMS from Sri Lanka, according to the press release.