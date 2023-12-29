“An architect’s most useful tools are an eraser at the drafting board, and a wrecking bar at the site.”

–Frank Lloyd Wright

Frank Lloyd Wright, an eminent American architect, redefined modern architecture with innovative designs marked by organic principles. Born in 1867, his vision harmonised structures with their natural surroundings, epitomised by Fallingwater and the Guggenheim Museum. Wright pioneered the Prairie School movement, emphasising horizontal lines and open interior spaces. His ‘Usonian’ homes championed affordability without compromising aesthetics. Taliesin, his Wisconsin estate, and Taliesin West in Arizona stood as experimental laboratories for architectural ideas. Wright’s influence transcended borders, shaping architectural philosophy worldwide. His legacy endures, inspiring generations with his pioneering ethos that architecture should reflect the environment and enrich the lives of its inhabitants.