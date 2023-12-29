Friday, December 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
December 29, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

“An architect’s most useful tools are an eraser at the drafting board, and a wrecking bar at the site.”
–Frank Lloyd Wright

Frank Lloyd Wright, an eminent American architect, redefined modern architecture with innovative designs marked by organic principles. Born in 1867, his vision harmonised structures with their natural surroundings, epitomised by Fallingwater and the Guggenheim Museum. Wright pioneered the Prairie School movement, emphasising horizontal lines and open interior spaces. His ‘Usonian’ homes championed affordability without compromising aesthetics. Taliesin, his Wisconsin estate, and Taliesin West in Arizona stood as experimental laboratories for architectural ideas. Wright’s influence transcended borders, shaping architectural philosophy worldwide. His legacy endures, inspiring generations with his pioneering ethos that architecture should reflect the environment and enrich the lives of its inhabitants.

Cartoon

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1703736250.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023