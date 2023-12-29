PIA issues important advisory amid flight delays

Airport authorities issue strict instructions to pilots to seek permission from Air Traffic Control before attempting any landings or take-offs due to fog.

LAHORE - The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Thursday issued an advisory amid fog flight delays flights and said due to dense fog flights to Lahore, Multan, and Sialkot may be cancelled, changed, or delayed due to low visibility and intensity of fog. “All passengers are requested to get information about their flight from the call center before leaving for the airport. Apologies for this inconvenience to the distinguished guests,” he added. On Wednesday, Lahore Airport found itself blanketed in an unprecedented reign of fog, causing chaos in flight schedules and operations. The airport issued strict instructions to pilots, mandating them to seek permission from ATC before attempting any landings or take-offs. The airport authorities made a critical decision to shut down the runway, halting all flight operations. The closure severely impacted numerous flights, leading to multiple cancellations and significant alterations in schedules. Several airlines bore the brunt of the fog-induced disruption. Flight PK 185 destined for Sharjah faced cancellation, while PIA’s flight PK 898 bound for Kuala Lumpur and Airblue’s PA 471 from Jeddah also suffered.