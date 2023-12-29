PML-N to prefer ex-MNAs, MPAs for award of party tickets: Ayaz

LAHORE - The PML-N will give preference to the ex-MNAs and MPAs while awarding party tickets to the aspirants for the February 8 polls, party stalwart Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said after a meeting of parliamentary board which interviewed candidates from Lahore and Islamabad on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, Ayaz Sadiq said that only loyal party members were being considered for tickets, and those who did not stand with the party during challenging times were less likely to be chosen.

He clarified that while some previous commitments regarding ticket allocations were being honored, no candidate’s ticket was officially finalized until they received it themselves. Ayaz Sadiq stressed the importance of party discipline and stated that only individuals endorsed by the party should contest the elections.

Responding to inquiries about his own ticket, Ayaz Sadiq said that it was not yet confirmed. He emphasized his commitment to adhering to party decisions and prioritizing party discipline over personal aspirations. Regarding seat adjustments with other parties, Ayaz mentioned that this matter would be addressed by the party’s top leadership after completing the ticket allocation process. He downplayed Bilawal Bhutto’s anti-PML-N statements, terming them political rhetoric aimed at energizing voters.

He said pre-poll statements which are political in nature will continue till elections. He said Bilawal Bhutto was head of a political party and he had personal relations with him and his father Asif Ali Zardari. He said he will not give any statement which harms the relationship.

Ayaz mentioned the possibility of a national government formation after the elections, uniting patriotic political parties, including the PPP and the PML-N, considering the country’s situation at that time.

On the topic of Prime Minister selection, Ayaz mentioned that Shehbaz Sharif wanted Nawaz Sharif to hold the position, but the final decision rested with Nawaz Sharif. Expressing optimism, Ayaz anticipated that the elections would proceed as scheduled, emphasizing that attempts by Tehreek-e-Insaf to postpone them had failed.