Friday, December 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Police seize smuggled petrol

APP
December 29, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Mardan Saddar Police executed a successful operation, seizing a substantial amount of smuggled petrol and diesel suspected to be non-custom paid, smuggled from Iran.

The crackdown, led by the Saddar Police Station, thwarted the illegal transportation of Iranian diesel and petrol. Three suspects were apprehended during the operation while attempting to smuggle 40,000 liters of petrol and 8,000 liters of diesel in two tankers.

Swift action was taken by the authorities, resulting in the arrest of the three individuals involved in the smuggling operation. A case has been filed against them. The police remain vigilant in their efforts to combat illegal activities and uphold law and order in the province.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1703824524.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023