Police seize smuggled petrol

PESHAWAR - Mardan Saddar Police executed a successful operation, seizing a substantial amount of smuggled petrol and diesel suspected to be non-custom paid, smuggled from Iran.

The crackdown, led by the Saddar Police Station, thwarted the illegal transportation of Iranian diesel and petrol. Three suspects were apprehended during the operation while attempting to smuggle 40,000 liters of petrol and 8,000 liters of diesel in two tankers.

Swift action was taken by the authorities, resulting in the arrest of the three individuals involved in the smuggling operation. A case has been filed against them. The police remain vigilant in their efforts to combat illegal activities and uphold law and order in the province.