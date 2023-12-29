Political activities gain momentum in Hazara

HARIPUR - Political activities surged across Hazara division on Thursday as the security process nears its final stages. In district Haripur, the scrutiny of nomination papers moved into its conclusive phase, with over 60 out of 78 candidates having undergone scrutiny. The entire process is slated for completion by December 30.

Specifically, in NA-18 Haripur, 22 candidates submitted nomination papers, with 16 representing PPP, PML-N, PTI, JUI-F, and other parties, all having completed scrutiny. Meanwhile, for PK-47 Khanpur, scrutiny for 12 candidates has concluded, and the results are set for declaration on December 30.

Moving to PK-46 Haripur-I, where 20 candidates filed nomination papers, scrutiny for 18 papers has been completed, with the remaining two set for processing today.