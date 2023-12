LAHORE - Prosecutor General Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah has given additional charge of public relations officer (PRO) to Sultan Akbar Chatha, deputy prosecutor general Punjab, marking the first set of appointments at the provincial level in the Prosecutor General’s office. Moreover, following the Prosecutor General Punjab’s instructions, PRO Sultan Akbar Chatha issued a directive to district prosecutors, instructing them to designate PROs at the district le vel.