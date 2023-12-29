PSX stays bullish, gains 1,188 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday continued with bullish trend, gaining 1,188.61 points, a positive change of 1.95 percent, closing at 62,052.24 points against 60,863.62 points the previous trading day. A total of 676,243,466 shares valuing Rs.20.278 billion were traded during the day as compared to 669,356,605 shares valuing Rs.16.115 billion the last day. Some 382 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 283 of them recorded gains and 83 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 16 remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 62,885,046 shares at Rs.4.76 per share, Worldcall Telecom with 46,188,089 shares at Rs.1.42 per share and Fauji Foods with 43,053,774 shares at Rs.10.88 per share. Unilever Pakistan Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.999.00 per share price, closing at Rs.21,999.00, whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan with a Rs.200.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.8,000.00. Faisal Spinning Mills witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.20.75 per share closing at Rs. 340.00, followed by Pak Suzuki Motor Company with Rs.17.33 decline to close at Rs.562.36.