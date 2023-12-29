Friday, December 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PTI challenges ECP's decision to withhold list of reserved seats for women

PTI challenges ECP's decision to withhold list of reserved seats for women
Web Desk
6:48 PM | December 29, 2023
National

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday challenged the Election Commission's decision to withhold the list of reserved seats for women in the Lahore High Court.

In the petition, the PTI seeks a court order for the release of the women's reserved seats list, citing a prior suspension of this decision by the Peshawar High Court.

The PTI lawyer requested a hearing from the Lahore High Court on Friday.

Recently, the Election Commission released a list of 8 parties with their candidates' priority lists, excluding the PTI from the scrutiny of candidates for women's reserved seats.  

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1703824524.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023