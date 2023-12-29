Punjab CM announces to provide 800 state-of-art ambulances to Rescue 1122

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, has announced deployment of 800 modern ambulances to Rescue 1122 at a cost of Rs300 million for cardiac emergency response. He announced this groundbreaking decision, while addressing the passing- out parade ceremony for rescuers at the Emergency Services Academy in Thokar Niaz Baig in Lahore on Thursday. He said each ambulance will be equipped with advanced medical facilities, including ventilators to enhance emergency medical services across the province. The deployment of state-of-the-art ambulances aligns with the government’s dedication to ensuring the well-being of Punjab’s residents. The Chief Minister not only shared this pivotal announcement but also extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the newly graduated rescuers. Emphasising the importance of their role in optimising the utilisation of these advanced ambulances, he highlighted the invaluable contribution they would make to the success of this initiative. This comprehensive approach to healthcare and emergency services reflects the administration’s commitment to proactive governance, responding to the evolving needs of the province. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also witnessed impeccable rescue drills, including swimming training, equipment inspections and a symbolic descent from a fire tower with the national flag.