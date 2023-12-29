Friday, December 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab govt taking measures to strengthen agriculture sector: CS

Our Staff Reporter
December 29, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   The Punjab Agriculture department has prepared a comprehensive plan to promote farm mechanization in the province. Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman presided over a meeting here on Thursday which reviewed the plan. He said the Punjab government was taking all possible measures for strengthening of agriculture sector in the province. Modern technology was vital to enhance yield of crops, he added. He said, “Farm mechanization will not only boost the yield of crops but also reduce damages as well.” The Chief Secretary said that good amount of forex could be earned by reducing production losses. The meeting told that farmers would be provided tractors, harvesters and 22 types of agricultural machinery on concessional price.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1703824524.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023