LAHORE - In remembrance of Zafar Iqbal, the elder brother of Khizra Cricket Club President Abid Hussain, who departed on December 20, 2023, a Quran Khawani will be conducted on December 31, 2023 (Sun­day) at 1:00 pm at his resi­dence. The cricket commu­nity is urged to participate in large numbers to honor and pay respects to the de­parted soul.