Radio to revive tradition of organising ‘Mushaira’

Agencies
December 29, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

 ISLAMABAD - Radio Pakistan has decided to revive its tradition of organising poetic events at the broadcasting houses under the title of ‘Hum Hain Sukhan Nawaz’. The poetic events Mushaira to be graced by eminent poets at the broadcasting houses across the country, including Muzaffarabad and Gilgit-Baltistan, would begin on January 8 next year from Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Karachi, said a PBC press release Thursday. Likewise, Larkana and Hyderabad would air Mushaira on January 14 and 21 respectively. In Punjab, PBC Lahore would broadcast Mushaira on January 9, Bahawalpur on January 15, Multan on 18, Rawalpindi on 19, and Faisalabad on January 20. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, poetic gatherings would be held in Peshawar on January 10, Abbottabad January 16, and Dera Ismail Khan on January 22. In Balochistan, Radio Pakistan Quetta and Khuzdar would broadcast poetic events on 11th and 17th of the next month respectively.

