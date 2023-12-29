Reality Versus False Propaganda

As ordered by Peshawar High Court the ECP announced its reserved judgment on intra-party elections held by PTI and its plea for allotting symbol of cricket bat to the party. The ECP declared the elections as unlawful contending that they were not held according to the constitution of the party as well as Election Act and Elections Rules. Consequently it de-listed the party and also denied symbol of cricket bat to it. It means that PTI cannot contest the elections as a party and its candidates will have to contest in their individual capacity with different election symbols unless the party is provided relief by the higher judiciary by nullifying the verdict of ECP.

Barrister Gohar reacting to the ECP decision said that it was a conspiracy to deprive the party of 227 reserved seats in the country’s national and provincial assemblies and that the decision would be challenged in either Peshawar or Islamabad High Court. The PTI accordingly did file a petition in the Peshawar High Court which after suspending the verdict of the ECP has set the case to be heard by a larger bench after vacations. Whether the PTI will get the election symbol of bat back and contest elections as a party will now depend on what the courts finally decide.

Rubbing in the conspiracy narrative is typical of PTI and whenever a court or a constitutional body gives any verdict as per law and it goes against it the party starts propaganda of a conspiracy against it. The party has unleashed a sustained campaign against ECP since long and Imran Khan has been saying nasty things about it particularly the Chief Election Commissioner notwithstanding the fact that it was under the same ECP and Chief Election Commissioner that the party won 15 seats out of 17 in the Punjab by-elections.

The social media wizards of the party are continuously putting out fake news to misguide the public. A stalwart with journalistic credentials who has run away from the country and is based in London has been persistently dishing out fake news. A very recent example is his tweet in which he alleged that a former MNA of the party Bilal Virk was beaten up by the police when he went to file his papers. A picture of the MNA was also attached showing his eyes bandaged. This immediately went viral on the social media. The reality is that the MNA was injured in an accident a few days ago and sustained injuries around his eyes which had to be bandaged by the medical authorities. The picture of the MNA taken while lying on the bed has been used to put out the fake news. However the propaganda was exposed by the wife of the concerned MNA who narrated the reality about injury to his husband and an anchor who investigated the allegations. Such are the ways of the party.

One wonders at the audacity of the person who dished out this fake news and has not apologized as yet for this sleazy act. I do not think he will ever do it because he is paid for such detestable acts. Unfortunately the social media is being extensively used for false propaganda to malign and denigrate the care taker government and political opponents in the absence of effective check on such activities. I am a firm believer in democratic norms, right of the individuals and parties to have the freedom to put across their view point to the public and also have equal opportunities when it comes to contesting the elections. But what we are faced with at the moment is sheer hypocrisy and falsehood which cannot be endorsed or supported.

Yet another false propaganda by the PTI social media has been regarding snatching of election nominations papers from its prospective candidates. The interesting thing is that none of the persons from whom the papers were allegedly snatched has complained to the ECP. The other thing which belies this propaganda is that almost all those who wanted to contest election have successfully submitted their papers. Even the fugitives from law whose ID cards have been blocked and arrest warrants issued for their involvement in 9th May incidents have been able to file their nomination papers pending their scrutiny. Reportedly number of the nomination papers submitted by the PTI candidates is the highest as compared to other parties. These facts strongly refute the allegations by PTI that its candidates were not being allowed to file their nomination papers.

It is not free-for-all situation. There is a law to regulate the elections in the shape of Election Act and related activities by the political parties as well as their own constitutions to hold intra-party elections. Any thing contrary to that is bound to be rejected by the concerned authority which is the ECP in this case. The party failed to hold intra-party elections as per law. Consequently they were challenged before the ECP which after thorough deliberations concluded that the party had not conducted the whole process according to the law and its own constitution. Ostensibly it is a fair decision and the party itself is responsible for the fate that it has met. No party is above law and it was incumbent upon PTI to go by the book and rules of the game. Experts and political experts also believe that the haphazard manner in which the party held these elections gave ample room for them to be challenged in the ECP.

It is indeed a great set-back for the party as it will not only be deprived of the reserved seats because it will not be contesting as a party. Hence it will not be able to submit its list for the reserved seats. The candidates sympathetic to the party or representing it in their individual capacity will be allotted different symbols for elections which will be quite confusing for its voters. Then there is a danger that many of them winning as independent candidates will be tempted to join the party securing majority seats as they will not be bound by party discipline and Article 63 A which prohibits defections, cannot be applied to them. That unfortunately is the political culture of this country.