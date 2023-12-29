Robber injured, arrested after shootout with police

Police arrested an alleged robber after he was injured in an encounter with police in Zaman Town here on Wednesday.

His accomplice managed to escape. Police were informed that two robbers were plundering valuables from citizens after barricading a road.

The law enforcers rushed to the scene to arrest the robbers. On seeing the policemen, they started firing and police effectively responded.

As a result, a robber was apprehended whereas his aide escaped while taking cover of aerial firing.

Police said the arrested robber was a history-sheeter and involved in dozens of robberies and other crimes.

Arms and looted valuables were recovered from the robber.