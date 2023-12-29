ROs reserve decision on Imran Khan, Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers

LAHORE - The returning officers (ROs) for NA-122 and NA-127 on Thursday reserved decisions on nomination papers submitted by Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The returning officer reserved the decision on Imran’s nomination papers after hearing detailed arguments from both sides. During the scrutiny process, Imran Khan’s counsel argued that his client’s disqualification did not occur under Articles 62 and 63, adding that the constitution outlined the procedure for disqualifying any candidate. He further sought permission to introduce fresh proposer and endorser for resolving the issue of the endorser, adding that the issue surfaced due to change of constituency in fresh delimitation. The objector, Mian Naseer Ahmed, along with his counsel Muhammad Ramzan Chaudhry also appeared before the returning officer. He argued that the court had convicted the PTI founder and a convicted person could not take part in the elections. PML-N candidate Mian Naseer Ahmad had filed an objection on nomination papers of Imran Khan, stating that Imran Khan was ineligible due to a prior conviction. He emphasized that the objection focused on legal aspects rather than a personal attack on Imran Khan. He submitted that the endorser of Imran Khan did not belong to the constituency. In a related development, the returning officer (RO) for NA-127 reserved a decision on nomination papers of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, here on Thursday. The RO heard detailed arguments from both sides and granted Bilawal Bhutto’s counsel time for submitting a written reply until tomorrow [Friday]. Senior Advocate Irfan Qadir and Iftikhar Shahid represented Bilawal during the scrutiny process whereas the PPP leaders Faisal Mir and Shahida Jabeen were also in attendance.

A citizen, Muhammad Ayaz, had filed an objection against Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers, stating that Bilawal Bhutto, in his papers for NA-127, pledged allegiance to Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), whereas he himself was chairman of the PPP. He said that both were distinct political parties with separate election symbols.were also different. He further submitted that Bilawal Bhutto was the chairman of PPP, and Asif Zardari was the president of PPPP.