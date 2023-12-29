Rupee gains 26 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistani rupee on Thursday witnessed the 12th consecutive recovery session as it gained 26 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.93 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 282.19. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 281.9 and Rs 284.4 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs 1.87 to close at Rs 313.47 against the last day’s closing of Rs 311.60, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen went up by 03 paisas and closed at Rs 2, whereas an increase of Rs 2.14 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 361.40 compared to the last closing of Rs 359.26. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 08 and 07 paisas to close at Rs 76.76 and Rs 75.17 respectively.